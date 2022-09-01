Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida is set to hear arguments Thursday afternoon on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.
Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents.
They say a review would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump.
The Justice Department says an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”
RELATED: Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
RELATED: Trump legal team advances broad view of presidential powers
Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens
WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. But as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private home office, Republicans have gone notably silent.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe. He told reporters in Kentucky he didn’t have “any observations about that.”
While the unprecedented search of a former president’s home has galvanized many Republicans to Trump’s defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, wary of crossing him.