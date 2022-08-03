▶️ ‘Dogust 1st’ event seeks to find loving homes for rescue dogs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

August is national dog month. To kick it off, the Humane Society of the Ochocos in Prineville is celebrating “Dogust 1st.”

August 1 is considered the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.

“Dogust 1st” is part of a partnership with North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge to encourage people to adopt animals.

All this week through Saturday, the Humane Society invites the community to find loving homes for their animals.

“Seeing them thrive as much as they can here and then finding that perfect home for them.”

Adoptions are by appointment at the Humane Society. They are open Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 541-447-7178 or emailing humanesocietyochocos@gmail.com.