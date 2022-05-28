Dogs have their day in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dogs of all shapes and sizes took part in the inaugural Dogtown USA Canicross Dog and Jog Saturday at the fairgrounds in Redmond.

It’s running with your four legged friend, a perfect fit for Central Oregon.

“We wanted to do something with the community that’s dog oriented and introduce canicross, which is a fast growing sport in Europe and the East Coast of the US,” said Bruce Stegmaier of Alpine Outfitters, a co-sponsor of the event.

The sport has roots in the sled dog community as a way to train in the off season.

Gracie, a two year old American Pit Bull Terrier pulled her owner around the 5k course.

“This breed is so athletic and you just need to find outlets for all their energy. So anytime I find a new little niche I tried to get my dogs involved with it,’ said Stephanie Lamp, Gracie’s owner.

The event benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon.

Organizers hope to grow the ‘sport’ of canicross locally with more runs in the future.