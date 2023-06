by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Dog Dayz of Summer, a vendor’s market catering to the dog community was held Sunday at The Cheba Hut in Bend.

The sandwich shop had a specialty cocktail with some of the proceeds going towards Silver Linings Rescue Ranch.

For the furry friends, there were plenty of handcrafted treats, a mobile dog wash, and even a doggie school bus.

Vendors hope to return for the dog exclusive market again.