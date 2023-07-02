▶️ All-breed dog show at Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This weekend the Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club held its AKC Show and Agility, obedience, and rally trials.

The all-breed dog show is held at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond with three days of back-to-back shows and trials.

Exhibitors and breeds from all over the country compete for titles, championships and ribbons.

The event is held each year and welcomes spectators to come watch.

