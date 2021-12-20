Dog lost in Prineville house fire, structure sees heat and smoke damage

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville home saw significant heat and smoke damage after a fire Saturday evening, in which a dog passed away.

The fire at the single-family home on NW 6th St. was called in by a neighbor at around 8:30 p.m., according to Crook Co. Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russell Deboodt.

Crook County Fire & Rescue brought nine firefighters, two engines, a medic, and several command vehicles to the address, where they found active flames in the living room.

They were able to contain them quickly, but not before the family’s dog perished in the fire.

The family escaped safely, and the Red Cross was called to assist them with accommodation.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities determined that the fire was started accidentally by combustibles stored too close to the wood stove.

Crook Co. Fire was assisted by Prineville Police Department, Crook Co. Sheriff’s Office, and Pacific Power.