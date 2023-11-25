▶️ HSCO advises dog owners to avoid dog parks as unknown illness spreads

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

An unknown respiratory illness affecting dogs continues to stump veterinary experts. The Oregon Department of Agriculture says more than 200 hundred cases have been reported by veterinarians since it was first seen in the Willamette Valley and Portland metro area in August.

Some cases developed into acute severe pneumonia, killing some dogs within 36 hours.

The disease has spread to several states and temporarily shut down an animal shelter in Jackson County earlier this week. The shelter has halted adoptions until at least Dec. 5th.

While the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has not reported any cases of the illness, it is advising dog owners to avoid dog parks.

“Find another way to exercise your dog. At a dog park, you don’t know the vaccination history or the health of any of the dogs in there,” Lynne Ouchida with HSCO said.

While this may seem alarming, some dog owner’s aren’t too worried.

“I was a vet tech for 22 years. Personally, I’m not super concerned. It seems like it’s another version of kennel cough and kennel cough doesn’t really kill dogs, it just lays them low for a few weeks,” dog owner David MacFarlane said.

Because of dryer climate, HSCO says it doesn’t see a lot of respiratory canine illness.

The shelter still recommends you keep your dogs distanced from unknown dogs, and communal water bowls.