Dog dies after accidentally starting kitchen fire in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A dog reaching for food on the stove sparked a fire that heavily damaged a Bend home Tuesday night, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

The dog, despite live-saving efforts by Bend Police, died in the fire.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said the fire was reported at a house on Gallop Court just before 8 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen that has spread to the attic and roof vents.

The fire was quickly stopped but the kitchen and roof were badly damaged, Derlacki said.

The family was home at the time, but nobody was injured.

Derlacki said the fire appears to have started when the dog accidentally turned on the gas stove, catching fire to the material on the stove, which then spread to the rest of the kitchen.

The fire department reminds everyone to keep kids and pets away from cooking surfaces, even when cooking isn’t happening.

“A stove or appliance could accidentally turned on without anyone’s knowledge, leading to a fire or burn injury,” Derlacki said. “Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains – away from the cook top.”

The fire loss is estimated at $100,000 between the home and the contents.

Derlacki said the homeowners have insurance and the insurance company was able to provide the family of four a hotel for the night.