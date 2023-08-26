▶️ People and pets enjoy the dog days of summer and national dog day in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Doghouse Brewyard and Brightside Adoption celebrated National Dog Day in Redmond Saturday.

The Dog Days of Summer event featured dogs up for adoption at Brightside during their Clear the Shelters campaign.

The event also featured pet friendly vendors, a mobile groomer, food trucks and of course you can’t forget the beer.

The Doghouse Brewyard has only been open for a couple of months and provides a fun and safe space for dogs and their owners.

