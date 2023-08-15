Bend PD: Man arrested after using dog to attack City of Bend contract worker

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say a man was arrested Tuesday morning after using his dog to attack a City of Bend contract worker.

The call which authorities say came in around 10:20 a.m. reported staff who saw the man directing his pitbull to attack the 21-year-old worker.

Police say the victim sustained a minor dog bite injury to his hand.

According to reports, the man was upset crews were removing trash from the homeless camp.

The man is now facing multiple charges including two counts of attempted assault, menacing, and coercion.

