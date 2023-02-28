Man cited after 7 dogs allegedly attack another dog on China Hat Road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it has cited a dog owner on China Hat Road after his pack of dogs were accused of attacking another dog.

According to a Feb. 8 post on the Lost and Found Pets in Deschutes County Facebook page, a woman was out walking her dog when it was attacked by seven “Airedale terriers.”

An update to that post states by the woman claims she is not the only one who has witnessed a dog attack in that area. The update says her vet informed her that this is the third dog they have treated for the same incident on China Hat. She did not identify the veterinarian or how they were able to make that determination.

RELATED: Florida bill would ban letting dogs stick head out car windows

In an update on Monday, DCSO said the owner of the “suspected offending K-9’s has been located and issued a citation for 2 counts of Animal Nuisance.”