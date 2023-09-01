Dodge muscle cars dominate most-stolen list; Electric vehicles least-stolen

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with its 2023 list of the most-stolen vehicles in America. And Dodge muscle cars are easily at the top.
According to IIHS’s Highway Loss Data Institute, thefts of Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats were more than 60 times more frequent than the average for all 2020-22 models, relative to their numbers on the road.
“If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway,” said HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore in a statement.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Kia recall to fix trunk latch that won’t open from the inside
RELATED: US probing fatal crash; Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
Theft claims for the Charger HEMI were more than 20 times higher than average, HLDI said, putting it No. 2 on the list. And the Dodge Challenger was No. 4.
Chevrolet, Toyota and Hyundai were among major brands that were noticeably absent from the top 20 list, which covered model years 2020-22.
Vehicles with the highest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft (2020-22 model years)
|Vehicle size/type
|Relative claim frequency
(100 = average)
|Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
|Large car
|6,128
|Dodge Charger HEMI
|Large car
|2,197
|Infiniti Q50
|Midsize luxury car
|878
|Dodge Challenger
|Large car
|766
|Land Rover Range Rover 4WD
|Large luxury SUV
|611
|Kia Sportage
|Small SUV
|479
|Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD
|Large luxury SUV
|460
|Kia Sportage 4WD
|Small SUV
|415
|Honda CR-V 4WD
|Small SUV
|409
|BMW X6 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|361
|Kia Rio
|Minicar
|359
|Kia Forte
|Small car
|357
|Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD
|Very large pickup
|349
|BMW X7 4WD
|Large luxury SUV
|338
|Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD
|Very large pickup
|337
|Honda Accord
|Midsize car
|306
|Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD
|Very large pickup
|306
|Infiniti Q50 4WD
|Midsize luxury car
|287
|Nissan Maxima
|Midsize car
|284
|Honda CR-V
|Small SUV
|270
HDLI says six of the top 20 models with the fewest theft claims were electric vehicles. Tesla dominated the list.
The institute suggests electric vehicles are less attractive to thieves because they are often parked overnight in well-lit and comparatively secure areas for charging.
Vehicles with the lowest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft (2020-22 model years)
|Vehicle size/type
|Relative claim frequency
(100 = average)
|Tesla Model 3 4WD
|Midsize luxury car (electric)
|3
|Tesla Model Y 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV (electric)
|3
|Volvo XC90 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|6
|GMC Acadia 4WD
|Midsize SUV
|7
|Tesla Model X 4WD
|Large luxury SUV (electric)
|8
|Volvo XC40 4WD
|Small luxury SUV
|8
|Tesla Model 3
|Midsize luxury car (electric)
|9
|Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WD
|Small SUV
|10
|Lexus UX 250 hybrid 4WD
|Small luxury SUV
|10
|Volvo XC60 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|10
|Buick Envision 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|11
|Cadillac XT5
|Midsize luxury SUV
|11
|Chevrolet Traverse 4WD
|Midsize SUV
|12
|Land Rover Defender 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|13
|Buick Encore GX 4WD
|Small luxury SUV
|14
|Nissan Leaf
|Small car (electric)
|14
|Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
|Midsize luxury SUV
|15
|Subaru Ascent 4WD
|Midsize SUV
|15
|Tesla Model S 4WD
|Large luxury car (electric)
|15
|Volvo XC60
|Midsize luxury SUV
|15