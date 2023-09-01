Dodge muscle cars dominate most-stolen list; Electric vehicles least-stolen

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with its 2023 list of the most-stolen vehicles in America. And Dodge muscle cars are easily at the top.

According to IIHS’s Highway Loss Data Institute, thefts of Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats were more than 60 times more frequent than the average for all 2020-22 models, relative to their numbers on the road.

“If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway,” said HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore in a statement.

Theft claims for the Charger HEMI were more than 20 times higher than average, HLDI said, putting it No. 2 on the list. And the Dodge Challenger was No. 4.

Chevrolet, Toyota and Hyundai were among major brands that were noticeably absent from the top 20 list, which covered model years 2020-22.

Vehicles with the highest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft (2020-22 model years)

Vehicle size/type Relative claim frequency

(100 = average) Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Large car 6,128 Dodge Charger HEMI Large car 2,197 Infiniti Q50 Midsize luxury car 878 Dodge Challenger Large car 766 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD Large luxury SUV 611 Kia Sportage Small SUV 479 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD Large luxury SUV 460 Kia Sportage 4WD Small SUV 415 Honda CR-V 4WD Small SUV 409 BMW X6 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 361 Kia Rio Minicar 359 Kia Forte Small car 357 Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD Very large pickup 349 BMW X7 4WD Large luxury SUV 338 Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD Very large pickup 337 Honda Accord Midsize car 306 Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD Very large pickup 306 Infiniti Q50 4WD Midsize luxury car 287 Nissan Maxima Midsize car 284 Honda CR-V Small SUV 270

HDLI says six of the top 20 models with the fewest theft claims were electric vehicles. Tesla dominated the list.

The institute suggests electric vehicles are less attractive to thieves because they are often parked overnight in well-lit and comparatively secure areas for charging.

Vehicles with the lowest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft (2020-22 model years)