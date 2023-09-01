Dodge muscle cars dominate most-stolen list; Electric vehicles least-stolen

Dodge Muscle Car
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, September 1st 2023

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with its 2023 list of the most-stolen vehicles in America. And Dodge muscle cars are easily at the top.

According to IIHS’s Highway Loss Data Institute, thefts of Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats were more than 60 times more frequent than the average for all 2020-22 models, relative to their numbers on the road.

“If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway,” said HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore in a statement.

Theft claims for the Charger HEMI were more than 20 times higher than average, HLDI said, putting it No. 2 on the list. And the Dodge Challenger was No. 4.

Chevrolet, Toyota and Hyundai were among major brands that were noticeably absent from the top 20 list, which covered model years 2020-22.

Vehicles with the highest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft (2020-22 model years)

  Vehicle size/type Relative claim frequency
(100 = average)
Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Large car 6,128
Dodge Charger HEMI Large car 2,197
Infiniti Q50 Midsize luxury car 878
Dodge Challenger Large car 766
Land Rover Range Rover 4WD Large luxury SUV 611
Kia Sportage Small SUV 479
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD Large luxury SUV 460
Kia Sportage 4WD Small SUV 415
Honda CR-V 4WD Small SUV 409
BMW X6 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 361
Kia Rio Minicar 359
Kia Forte Small car 357
Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD Very large pickup 349
BMW X7 4WD Large luxury SUV 338
Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD Very large pickup 337
Honda Accord Midsize car 306
Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD Very large pickup 306
Infiniti Q50 4WD Midsize luxury car 287
Nissan Maxima Midsize car 284
Honda CR-V Small SUV 270

HDLI says six of the top 20 models with the fewest theft claims were electric vehicles. Tesla dominated the list.

The institute suggests electric vehicles are less attractive to thieves because they are often parked overnight in well-lit and comparatively secure areas for charging.

Vehicles with the lowest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft (2020-22 model years)

Vehicle size/type Relative claim frequency
(100 = average)
Tesla Model 3 4WD Midsize luxury car (electric) 3
Tesla Model Y 4WD Midsize luxury SUV (electric) 3
Volvo XC90 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 6
GMC Acadia 4WD Midsize SUV 7
Tesla Model X 4WD Large luxury SUV (electric) 8
Volvo XC40 4WD Small luxury SUV 8
Tesla Model 3 Midsize luxury car (electric) 9
Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WD Small SUV 10
Lexus UX 250 hybrid 4WD Small luxury SUV 10
Volvo XC60 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 10
Buick Envision 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 11
Cadillac XT5 Midsize luxury SUV 11
Chevrolet Traverse 4WD Midsize SUV 12
Land Rover Defender 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 13
Buick Encore GX 4WD Small luxury SUV 14
Nissan Leaf Small car (electric) 14
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Midsize luxury SUV 15
Subaru Ascent 4WD Midsize SUV 15
Tesla Model S 4WD Large luxury car (electric) 15
Volvo XC60 Midsize luxury SUV 15

 

 

