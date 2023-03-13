Free shredding, drug disposal, flag disposal events coming to Deschutes County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is holding four upcoming events where residents can shred documents, dispose of prescription drugs and properly dispose of old American flags. The first one is coming this Saturday.

DCSO and Republic Services will be holding the events on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

March 18th, Bend: 63333 US-20, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

May 20th, La Pine: 51340 US-97, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sub-station, La Pine

July 22nd, Sisters: 703 N Larch Street, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Sisters

September 16th, Terrebonne: Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue

The events are for residential items, not for businesses.

People who show up are asked to limit their documents to no more than four boxes. If you have more, you’re asked to call Republic Services at 541-352-2263 to determine how to dispose of your items.

DCSO says it can take paper clips and staples but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders.

Medications accepted are prescription, patches, ointments, over the counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets. No sharps, thermometers or inhalers are allowed.

If you have an old, tattered American flag you wish to dispose of, you can do it at these events.

Food donations are also accepted during the event, which DCSO says will go to a local foodbank.