▶️ DMV to start issuing new Crater Lake license plate design

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In Oregon we love our nature-themed license plates, and there’s a new one right around the corner.

The DMV will start issuing a new Crater Lake plate design on September 9, 2022.

Passenger vehicle owners will need to apply online, by mail or in person.

You’ll have to pay a $30 surcharge to get the new design which will go to the Crater Lake National Trust.

The Oregon State Legislature established the original Crater Lake plate in 2001, and since then, Oregonians have ordered about 400 thousand sets of them.