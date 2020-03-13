DMV pushes online services before visiting in person

SALEM – To help slow the spread of Coronavirus in Oregon, the Oregon DMV asks that customers consider using the many services available online rather than visiting a DMV office in person.

You can do these things 24/7 at DMV2U.Oregon.gov:

Renew registration for most vehicles – even if your tags just expired, you can renew online and print the receipt to take in your car as proof of registration.

– even if your tags just expired, you can renew online and print the receipt to take in your car as proof of registration. Update your address – if you move within Oregon, you must report your new address to DMV within 30 days.

– if you move within Oregon, you must report your new address to DMV within 30 days. Report the sale of your vehicle – if you sell your vehicle, you can take an extra step against future parking tickets and towing/storage fees on that car by reporting the sale to DMV online.

– if you sell your vehicle, you can take an extra step against future parking tickets and towing/storage fees on that car by reporting the sale to DMV online. Get a trip permit if your tags are expired or license plates are lost or stolen, or if you’ve just bought a car without current plates.

“We encourage people to avoid renewing their vehicle registration in field offices when nearly everyone can do it via our DMV2U website,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. “Those most vulnerable to the virus – those age 60 and older or who have underlying health conditions – should especially reconsider an in-person visit to DMV at this time.”

Other less frequently used services are also available at DMV2U.

If possible, DMV also asks that customers reschedule drive tests until a later date.

Any time you need a DMV service, please first check at DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see if you can save yourself a trip to an office. You can also visit OregonDMV.com to see office hours, locations and wait times for most DMVs, and to make sure you have everything you need before your visit.

DMV also accepts many transactions through the mail, and our phone agents (503-945-5000) help people prepare for a DMV visit, if required.

If you visit DMV in person

Most of our larger offices station employees near the front door to answer questions, check paperwork, and orient customers to the lobby/counter/testing areas. We are not turning people away who appear sick, but are preparing signage that helps educate customers about COVID-19 symptoms and preventive steps such as good hygiene.

“We are taking additional precautions with cleaning protocols and sanitation of employee/customer high-contact areas,” McClellan said. “If someone stays home from work due to illness, please don’t consider a trip to DMV as an acceptable activity. Stay home and get well, and don’t risk infecting others in public spaces like a DMV office!” said McClellan.