by Graham Stillman

Students in Central Oregon are on Spring Break, and for some that means a chance to jump behind a microphone to make a little radio magic.

The folks at KPOV High Desert Community Radio in Bend spent the week teaching kids the inner workings of the airwaves.

The week will culminate in an hour broadcast coming to 88.9 FM on your radio dial next month.

Photojournalist Graham Stillman spent the day at camp to give us this behind the scenes look at some future DJs in the making.