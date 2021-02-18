Divers find human remains in a vehicle in the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A dive team found human remains inside a vehicle submerged in the Columbia River at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge between Oregon and Washington.

The body was recovered but the person’s identity has not been released.

The discovery comes days after a car reportedly went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge during a winter storm.

There has been no confirmation that this is the same vehicle.

The break in the search came Wednesday afternoon by a private search crew that travels the country solving underwater mysteries.

They said the crew did two passes and found the upside-down car practically underneath the bridge.