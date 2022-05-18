New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has paused a new and controversial board’s work on disinformation and has accepted the resignation of its leader.

Wednesday’s move follows weeks of criticism from Republicans and questions about whether the board would impinge on free speech rights.

Nina Jankowicz, picked to lead the board, wrote in her resignation letter that the board’s future was “uncertain.”

Federal and state agencies treat disinformation as a national security threat. But the new board — known as the Disinformation Governance Board — was hampered from the start by questions about its purpose and an uneven rollout.

The Homeland Security Department says the board “was never about censorship or policing speech.”