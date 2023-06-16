▶️ Little Did I Know: Central Oregon disc golf is bigger than you may realize

by Scott Elnes

Central Oregon is considered one of the the nation’s best golf destinations not only because of the large number of golf courses to choose from, but for the natural beauty that surrounds us.

But there’s a different kind of golf that is growing quickly in Central Oregon which may just take you back to your childhood. It started out as frisbee golf, but technology and innovation led to what we now know today as disc golf.

Two people who hold multi-world disc golf titles live here and own their own brewery — and chances are, you’ve met them.

Scott Elnes takes a look at how a pie plate became the discs we know today, and the basics of playing disc golf.

