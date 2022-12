by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Friday was the first day of the Dirksen Derby on Mount Bachelor.

It was a practice day on the slopes ahead of the snowboard and sit-ski racing event.

Mount Bachelor says 500 participants are expected to compete.

The course is hand-dug by Josh Dirksen and his crew.

The 15th annual Dirksen Derby lasts through Sunday.

