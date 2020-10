If you’re a DirecTV subscriber, as of 5 p.m. on October 1st, you will no longer have access to Central Oregon Daily News, ABC and CBS network programming and America’s top syndicated programs like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!

Live sports including the NBA Finals on ABC, the NFL on CBS, College Football and PGA Golf on these networks will also NOT be available DirecTV Subscribers.​

Call DirecTV at 1-800-531-5000 and tell them you want your local stations back!​