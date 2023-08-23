▶️ Sisters restaurant owners say Guy Fieri’s Triple-D visit was a ‘good time’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The owners of a Nepalese restaurant in Sisters say they were stunned when they were asked to appear on the popular Food Network series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

High Camp Taphouse appeared on Guy Fieri’s show last week.

Once filming started, owners Pema and Nurbu Sherpa say it was a great experience and they enjoyed working with Guy.

“We had a good time. He’s just like us,” said Nurbu.

“Very down to earth,” said Pema.

High Camp is one of several Central Oregon eateries getting some national exposure on Triple-D.

Feast Food Company says its episode will air on Sept. 1. Anita’s Kitchen and A Broken Angel in Bend were featured last month.