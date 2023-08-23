▶️ Sisters restaurant owners say Guy Fieri’s Triple-D visit was a ‘good time’

The owners of a Nepalese restaurant in Sisters say they were stunned when they were asked to appear on the popular Food Network series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
High Camp Taphouse appeared on Guy Fieri’s show last week.
Once filming started, owners Pema and Nurbu Sherpa say it was a great experience and they enjoyed working with Guy.
“We had a good time. He’s just like us,” said Nurbu.
“Very down to earth,” said Pema.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Bend vegan food cart featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
RELATED: Fostering the Fieri frenzy: Bend’s Anita’s Kitchen gets a visit from Guy
High Camp is one of several Central Oregon eateries getting some national exposure on Triple-D.
Feast Food Company says its episode will air on Sept. 1. Anita’s Kitchen and A Broken Angel in Bend were featured last month.