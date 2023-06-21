Man arrested in connection with business burglaries in Bend, Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man on post-prison supervision was arrested Saturday, suspected in a string of business burglaries in Bend and Redmond, Bend Police said Tuesday.

Michael Shawn Dillon, 48, was pulled over by police Saturday night. Bend PD said officers located him near China Hat Road and Knott Road. Deschutes County deputies conducted a traffic stop around 11:00 p.m. on multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and suspicion of DUII.

Authorities completed the weeks-long investigation after police say 11 different Bend businesses were broken into since May 31. In each crime, the burglar allegedly broke a deadbolt to gain access, took money and other items. In several cases, businesses were able to provide officers with surveillance videos from inside.

Police say search warrants executed on Dillon’s car and his residence at the St. Vincent’s Village on SE Cleveland Avenue uncovered items stolen in the burglaries.

Bend Police provided a list of the businesses allegedly targeted by Dillon:

Bend

Old Boy Vintage, 1400 block of NE First Street Scissor Bird, 200 block of SE Taft Avenue Allure Nails Spa, 2000 block of NE Highway 20 Apollo Tanning, 61400 block of S Highway 97 Industrial Joes Coffee, 400 block of SE Ninth Street Totally Polished, 1200 block of NE Second Street Rugged Thread, 2500 block of NE Twin Knolls Drive State Farm, 1000 block of SE Third Street Subway, 62900 block of N Highway 97 Ida’s Cupcake Café, 1100 block of SW Division Street Big O Bagels, 1000 block of NW Galveston Avenue



Redmond

Redmond Burger Co., 200 block of NW Sixth Avenue Ka Nui Salon, 200 block of NW Sixth Avenue Hip Chicks Salon, 300 block of NW Seventh Avenue



Deschutes County Court records filed Tuesday show Dillon is charged with four counts of second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft and three counts of second-degree criminal mischief. Bend Police said additional charges could be coming.

Police say Dillon was on post-prison supervision for a prior commercial burglary conviction.