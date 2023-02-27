▶️ Dill update: Local family adopts pup, learns how to walk again

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Remember Dill, the puppy involved in a car accident last month.

Well we have great news, the lovable pup has been adopted. Not only that, he’s walking again but he still has many hurdles to clear before he’s 100%.

We caught up with Dill and his new family, Evan, Mary Jane and his new brother River, this weekend to see how the pup is doing so far.

“All she wants to do is play with him, which makes it a little difficult because the P.T. or the physical therapist wants us to try and not have him play so much right now,” said Evan.

“Dill has made progress every single day that we’ve noticed starting to run, giving him lots of treat, toys and food puzzles, but the two of them love to play together, said Mary Jane. “It’s been a perfect addition to our little family.”

If you want to keep up with Dill’s progress, the family has an Instagram page: @RivysRoad.