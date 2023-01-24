Workshop in Redmond Tuesday focuses on supporting youth safety in digital age

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregonians have a chance Tuesday night to learn how to protect and support young people in this digital age.

Community members and parents are invited to learn about digital safety. The event happens from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Avenue.

The workshop features professionals from law enforcement, the anti-trafficking project and the nonprofit KIDS Center, sharing tips and guidelines on teaching youth about online risk and exploitation.

You can register at this link.

