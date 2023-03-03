Dierks Bentley coming to Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dierks Bentley is adding Bend on his summer “Gravel and Gold” tour this August. He brings special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe with him.

Hayden Homes Amphitheater will host his show on Thursday, August 24. The gates will open at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 7 pm.

The online presale is March 16 from 10 am to 10 pm. The password is Badlands. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 17.

RELATED: Country superstar Chris Stapleton coming to Bend

RELATED: Beck & Phoenix playing Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer

For more information on the “Gravel and Gold” tour, here is a release from Hayden Homes Amphitheater:

Dierks Bentley returns to the road where he “pours his energy and heart” into the Gravel & Gold Tour this summer. As “an artist made for the outdoor summer concert season” (Sun-Sentinel), multi-platinum singer-songwriter Dierks Bently brings his country rock gold back to Bend with very special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlow. Says Dierks, “”I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” said Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold Tour.”

The 10th album landmark speaks to how time has flown in Bentley’s unique, 21st-century career. The diverse 14-track album of perspective and self-awareness, at many levels, from the personal to the professional is a testament to the many strains of Country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career, from the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer. His current Top 10 and climbing single “Gold,” hits the core theme of perspective with a road-trip vibe and wisdom earned only by putting in the years and the work. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. One single. The years since have revealed a rare consistency that’s fueled longevity – eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 21 No. One songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Trendy sounds have ebbed and flowed around him over these two decades, but fans have relied on Bentley for something more nourishing and individual.