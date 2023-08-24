Dierks Bentley shows in Bend to start an hour earlier

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Dierks Bentley concerts at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater Thursday and Friday will start an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The venue now says the Gravel and Gold Tour shows with special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe will start at 6:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

The Old Mill District says the start time change is to ensure the complete show can wrap up by 10:00 p.m., which is the cut-off time under city ordinance.

A handful of tickets were available still for Thursday’s show. Friday’s is sold out.

