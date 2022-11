by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily’s Lauren Biskind interviews Dick Tobiason, grand marshal of the 2022 Bend Veterans Day Parade. Tobiason is the Bend Heroes Foundation chairman, a US Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.

