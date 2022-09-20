by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Are you a night owl or an early bird? New research shows night owls could have a higher risk of type 2diabetes and cardiovascular disease than early birds.

Rutgers University researchers placed study participants into two groups based on their “chronotype,” or their natural tendency to be active and sleep at different times. They compared activity patterns and sleep cycles of people who prefer to be active later in the day and night and people who like to be active in the morning.

Researchers say more study is need to determine if exercising earlier in the day has more health benefits. Previous research suggests that night owls may be at higher risk of depression.

