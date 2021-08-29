Detached garage destroyed, home damaged in Powell Butte fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Powell Butte property was left with extensive damages after a fire late Saturday night.

Crook County Fire and Rescue received an alert from the house on SW Riggs Road at around 10:15 p.m., according to Division Chief Russell Deboodt.

They found flames throughout the 1,500 square foot detached garage, and the homeowners used a garden hose to keep the fire from spreading to the main house.

Ten firefighters used two engines and a water tender to put out the flames.

Redmond Fire & Rescue sent a mutual aid engine, and Jefferson County EMS sent a mutual aid ambulance to help with other calls in the district during the fire.

The garage and its contents were a complete loss, with the main house suffering damage to three windows, melted siding, and charred eaves.

The cause was an accidental failure in a portable lithium ion battery pack.