▶️ Destination Oregon: Train Mountain Railroad Museum

by Dave Jones

Many people of a certain age played with electric trains as children. Some of those children grew up to be adults who never let go of their love of trains.

There’s a place in Oregon that’s a nirvana for hobby train nerds. And enthusiasts from around the world help contribute to it.

The Train Mountain Railroad Museum near Chiloquin is the world’s largest miniature railroad with more than 37 miles of track in a forest setting of 2,200 acres.

The trains are one-eighth size of the real thing, accurately recreated in every way. Every inch of track is made by volunteers on train mountain.

The Train Mountain Railroad Museum has 800 members from 47 states and 11 countries. Members who contribute their own trains can store them in hangars on-site.

Miniature train enthusiasts from around the nation will actually haul their trains here for special events.

Yes, this is a big deal in miniature train circles.

Train Mountain Railroad Museum is open to the public. There are walking tours, guided educational rail tours and kids train rides. Train Museum members and volunteers hold public events throughout the summer.

During your visit you will no doubt notice old full-sized cabooses placed randomly throughout the 22-hundred-acre train park. These constitute the largest private collection of train cabooses in the nation.

And get this — there is no admission fee. But donations are gladly accepted.

Train Mountain Railroad Museum is located near the town of Chiloquin, about 26 miles north of Klamath Falls. The park sits just west of Highway 97. Just follow the signs and prepare to be amazed.