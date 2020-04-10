Pete French Round Barn in Harney County

While we are all cooped up and doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s still fun to make plans for the future. That’s right, the future … don’t do this now. Dave Jones is good at helping with those plans with his weekly Destination Oregon feature. This was filmed before the “Stay home, Save lives.” order, but a great way to at least virtually escape for a while. Please enjoy as Dave Jones us takes us to Eastern Oregon to the Round Barn.

Join us on Thursdays for another new edition of Destination Oregon where Dave Jones takes you to some of the most interesting and beautiful places across our state.