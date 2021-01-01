Destination Oregon: Belknap Hot Springs

When the Holiday Farm fire torched Mckenzie River Valley in September, many of us on this side of the mountains wondered what was destroyed and what survived.

That is what prompted Central Oregon Daily’s Dave Jones to return to the area and see what was left standing.

In this week’s Destination Oregon, Jones continues his series “Blue River: Rising From the Ashes.” He visits the historic Belknap Hot Springs Resort to see how it was affected by the fire that destroyed hundreds of homes, businesses and 173,000 acres of forest land.