Design work begins on Wilson Ave. Corridor project; open houses set

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend Transportation Bond Oversight Committee identified the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project as the first project of the $190 million Transportation General Obligation (GO) Bond, approved by voters in 2020.

To start off the project, the city is moving forward with the design work for the west section of Wilson Avenue from Second Street to Douglas Street.

Community members can learn more about the project at two upcoming open houses where they can view 60% design renderings, FAQ’s, project timelines, share input and sign up for project updates.

A virtual open house is available now through August 9, at bendoregon.gov/wilson.

A live pop-up open house will be held at the Vince Genna Stadium parking lot from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 2.

About the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project

The Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is a multi-phase modernization project to improve safety and connectivity for all users along Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street.