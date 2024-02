by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to set aside $1.5 million for a managed homeless camp.

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan to address homelessness in the area.

There is no location or timeline yet for the camp.

According to the 2023 Point in Time count, more than 1,400 people were homeless in Deschutes County.

