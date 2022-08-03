NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson

The NFL is appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The move gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.

The players’ union has two days to respond in writing, and a hearing is supposed to be scheduled within 10 days.

The union could then challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged battle.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans.