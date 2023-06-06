Deschutes Trails Coalition distributing $32,000 in grants to trail projects

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than $32,000 in grant money is going toward trails in Deschutes County.

The Deschutes Trails Coalition is distributing $32,711 between six different trail projects:

Friends of Central Cascades Wilderness (FCCW): CNC Router software: Computer program license that allows sign making capacity to nearly double using the CNC Router

Maintain ramps of snow between plowed parking lot and elevated snow surface to access trails at Virginia Meissner, Swampy, and Wanoga Sno-Parks.

Create a curriculum around trail sustainability and stewardship and implement a trail workday (in partnership with COTA) during a 3-day program with Realms HS students.

Purchase trail maintenance tools to expand capacity to host workdays maintaining gravel routes.

Expanded and improved features at Phil's Trailhead skills park.

Update interpretive and wayfinding materials on Land Trust Preserves to be more inclusive of all visiting populations.

“We go through and evaluate all the applications together and we’re looking through that lens of sustainability. How does this project align with those pillars of sustainability?” said Jana Johnson, Executive Director of Deschutes Trails Coalition.

Project work will occur between June 2023 and September 30, 2024.

The Trail Coalition looks at social, economic and environmental sustainability.