Deschutes Co. shred, drug disposal event taking worn American flags this year

The popular shred free document shred and drug disposal event by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is back this Saturday in Terrebonne. And this year, they are adding an American flag disposal.

From 10:00 a.m. to noon, residents can drop off their items for shredding at Terrebonne Elementary School, 1199 B Avenue. DCSO says this is not for business or commercial shredding.

“We can accept paper clips and staples, but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders,” DCSO said. “We are asking that people limit the amount of documents to be shredded to no more than four boxes. If you have more than four boxes of material to be shredded, we are asking that you contact Data Delete at 541-884-0500 to determine how to dispose of your items.”

Medications accepted for the drug disposal are prescription, patches, ointments, over-the-counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets.

DCSO says no sharps, thermometers, inhalers or similar items are accepted.

Plus, if anyone has an old, tattered American flag they would like properly disposed of, it can be done at the shred event.

Food donations are also being accepted during the event which will go to Neighbor Impact of Redmond.