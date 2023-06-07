New Stevens Ranch Library gets $1 million for solar power system

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Public Library is getting a $1 million grant to build a solar photovoltaic system at the future Stevens Ranch Library in east Bend, the library announced Wednesday. The project will help the new library be fully powered by solar.

“It will be an all-electric building, and the solar PV system allows us to capture the sunlight needed to be self-sufficient in terms of energy,” C0mmunications and Development Manager Chantal Strobel said in a statement. “From overhead lights to public computers to a collaborative maker space, the energy we need to operate will be supplied by the sun.”

Construction of the library at the northeast corner of 27th Street and Wilderness Way in Bend will include a solar PV system on the building’s roof and above portions of the parking area.

The Oregon Department of Energy supplied the grant from its Community Renewable Energy Grant Program.

