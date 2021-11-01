Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District opens pasture exchange

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District (DSWCD) opened their Pasture Exchange Program and their Manure Exchange Program.

The Pasture Exchange Program is set up for farmers to lease pastures to folks in need of land.

It allows farmers to earn extra income, and allows renters to operate land without committing to ownership.

The program is also intended to provide emergency help in case of natural disasters like wildfires and drought.

Connecting farmers in the community with one another is a secure way to protect livestock that may need emergency relocation.

The Manure Exchange Program helps move excess manure from farmers and ranchers to gardens and other land in need of soil amendments.

Straight manure is high in nitrogen, a main ingredient in commercial fertilizer.

It can also be used as an activator for compost.

The program has several providers across Deschutes County, and those in need of manure can reach out to them directly through the DSWCD website or by joining the Manure Exchange Facebook Group.

To access these programs, you can visit www.deschuteswcd.org or call (541) 550-6834.