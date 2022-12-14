▶️ It’s Sno-Park season, so know the parking rules before you go

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With all the recent snow, some folks are heading up to local snoparks to get outdoors and have some winter fun. The Deschutes National Forest wants to remind visitors of some of its parking rules.

Many lots regularly reach capacity during the winter, so its recommended to park in the center to maximize parking opportunities.

Also, overnight parking is allowed in snoparks along the Cascade Lakes Highway with the exception of Dutchman Sno-Park. Overnight parking is not permitted there from 6 p.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday and from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday to allow for plowing operations.

Since plows do pass in these lots, the Forest Service asks people leaving their vehicle overnight to park at a spot that leaves plenty of room for those vehicles.

Other rules from the Forest Service: