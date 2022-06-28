Deschutes County holding Sisters, La Pine hazardous waste drop-off events

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County will be holding a pair of free, one-day household hazardous waste drop-off events next month in Sisters and La Pine. That’s in addition to the regular, free drop-off days at Knott Landfill in Bend.

The first event in Sisters will be held July 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sisters Recycling Center.

The second event in La Pine will be July 30, also from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be at La Pine High School.

Residents can drop off:

Gardening products

Photo and pool/spa chemicals

Paint

Cleaning solutions

Motor oil

Used rechargeable batteries

Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

Small propane tanks (5-gallon BBQ size and smaller)

The July dates when these items can be dropped at Knott Landfill are July 8-9 and 22-23 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More information can be found at www.deschutes.org/sw or by calling the Department of Solid Waste at 541-317-3163.

