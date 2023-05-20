▶️ Free shredding, medication and U.S. flag disposal event Saturday in La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is holding another shredding event in La Pine Saturday. It’s where residents can shred documents, dispose of prescription drugs or other medications and properly dispose of old American flags.

DCSO and Republic Services will be holding the events on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday’s event is at 51340 US 97. It’s the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sub-station.

Two more events are planned this summer:

July 22nd, Sisters: 703 N Larch Street, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Sisters

September 16th, Terrebonne: Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue

The events are for residential items, not for businesses.

People who show up are asked to limit their documents to no more than four boxes. If you have more, you’re asked to call Republic Services at 541-352-2263 to determine how to dispose of your items.

DCSO says it can take paper clips and staples but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders.

Medications accepted are prescription, patches, ointments, over the counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets. No sharps, thermometers or inhalers are allowed.

If you have an old, tattered American flag you wish to dispose of, you can do it at these events.

Food donations are also accepted during the event, which DCSO says will go to a local food bank.