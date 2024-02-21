Deschutes County sheriff candidate forum Monday in Sunriver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The two candidates for Deschutes County Sheriff will participate in the first candidate forum of the election season Monday.

Capt. William Bailey and Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp are campaigning to succeed retiring Sheriff Shane Nelson.

The forum will be held at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Monday. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Voters are invited to attend in person or watch online at this link.

To submit questions, email decision@connectcentraloregon.org.

RELATED: Vander Kamp, Bailey talk about candidacies for Deschutes Co. Sheriff

The forum is being hosted by Sunriver Republicans. The producer of the event says it will be facilitated in a non-partisan format by Connect Central Oregon co-founder Jim Fister.

The primary is set for May 21. If fewer than two candidates file by March 12, then the contest goes straight to the November general election.