Deschutes River Woods home “a complete loss” after early morning fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in Deschutes River Woods early Sunday morning.

A neighbor called 911 just after 4 a.m. stating the house across the street on Faugarwee Circle was on fire.

Fire crews found the house fully involved when they arrived but quickly stopped the fire containing it to the house.

It was determined that no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause was not determined due to the extent of damage to the home, but does appear to be accidental said Dan Derlacki, Deputy Fire Marshal, Bend Fire Department.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages to the 1970’s manufactured home, and is considered a complete loss as well as its contents.

The owners were contacted and are working with their insurance company to begin the clean up process.