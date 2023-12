by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes River Woods neighborhood is holding its 3rd annual Christmas Bazaar to support local small businesses.

The event is Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Riverwoods Outreach Church, 60377 Cinder Butte Road in Bend.

The event includes holiday shopping, a raffle, custom crafts, desserts, a food truck and more.

Donations are also being taken to support toy and food drives.