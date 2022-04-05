Deschutes River to forego spring Chinook season over low returns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes River will not have a spring Chinook season this year, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

They announced the cancellation Tuesday, citing poor returns of both hatchery and wild fish.

Hood River’s adult hatchery Chinook season runs from April 15 through June 30 from the mouth to mainstem confluence with the East Fork, and also from the confluence with the mainstem upstream to the angling deadline 200 feet downstream of Punchbowl Falls in the West Fork.

The catch limit there is one adult hatchery salmon and five hatchery jack salmon per day, and all wild Chinook salmon must be released unharmed.

Fishery managers are predicting a higher return from last year, with an estimated 1,200 adult hatchery fish.

The Hood River fishery is one of the few places where fishermen have a good chance to catch a Columbia River spring Chinook, according to ODFW fish biologist Jason Seals.

For the latest regulations and recreation report for the Central Fishing Zone visit https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/central-zone.