Bend Police seek public’s help to ID skeletal remains in Deschutes River

Bend Police are asking the public’s help to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found by a girl swimming in the Deschutes River in August.

Police say it received a report on Aug. 27 about the remains north of Archie Briggs Road. That’s just downstream from Sawyer Park.

Officers learned the girl spotted the bones underwater as she was swimming, The state medical examiner’s office later confirmed the bones were human.

A Deschutes County Search and Rescue dive team recovered more bones from the area the next day.

All the bones are believed to be from one person, likely an adult.

Bend Police also say it appears the bones had been in the water for more than a year.

The medical examiner’s office looked for possible DNA identification, but the identity of the person has not been made.

Anyone who may have information to help identify the remains is asked to call the nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.