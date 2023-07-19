‘Leave No Trace’ picks Deschutes River as one of 20 US spots to highlight

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes River is one of 20 areas being spotlighted in the nation by the Leave No Trace organization.

The group is headed to Central Oregon next week to educate the community and foster a healthier environment. With more people than ever flocking to the river, this organization hopes to teach the community responsible outdoor practices.

“Leave No Trace gives us the opportunity to learn from some of those national bets practices that are going on and be able to apply them right here in our community so that we make sure that we’re doing everything we can to protect that resource and continue to enjoy it,” said Bend Park and Recreation spokesperson Julie Brown.

Leave No Trace has planned a full weekend of activities starting on July 28, including a river cleanup and a float down the river.

Here is more information from BPRD:

Friday, July 28: BPRD Community Celebration at Alpenglow Park

BPRD’s Outreach Team hosts seasonal events in conjunction with partner organizations to build relationships and trust with historically underserved community members. The July 28 event will include Leave No Trace sharing information and activities, along with others, to involve children and families in conservation principles.

Saturday, July 29: Upper Deschutes Watershed Council’s Deschutes River Cleanup

River and riparian cleanup activities will take place along the Deschutes River at five different stewardship sites. Community volunteers of all ages are invited to pull invasive weeds, remove litter from the stream banks, and support scuba divers who will be instream to pull debris out of the river itself. Thanks to volunteers’ hard work last year, UDWC removed approximately 2,600 pounds of garbage and weeds from the Deschutes River and its sensitive riparian areas. Advanced registration required (sold out).

Sunday, July 30: Family Float with Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe’s Green Tube Program

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe rents durable gear for thousands of river users each year. They introduced a Green Tube Initiative to help keep the Deschutes River healthy, beautiful and clean. River users can request a green tube at Park & Float (on Simpson Avenue and Bradbury Way) and receive a grabber and mesh bag to pick up trash along the float route. In exchange for the help with trash removal, the rental is free. A group of local families with Raising Littles Bend will participate in the green tube program and include the next generation in stewardship and conservation.

In addition, the Subaru / Leave No Trace traveling team will be on site from 10 am to 2 pm to help educate the community about how to Leave No Trace while floating on the Deschutes River.