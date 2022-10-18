▶️ Volunteers rescue thousands of fish from Deschutes River side channels

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Annual fish rescue efforts are coming to a close at the Deschutes River.

The Deschutes River Conservancy reduces the river flow in the Upper Deschutes River from Wickiup Reservoir to Bend. In doing so, fish get stranded in the side channels.

The Deschutes River Conservancy asks local volunteers to help relocate fish back into the main channel. Volunteers help capture the fish with electro fishing equipment, which temporarily stuns the fish and pulls them towards the electricity so they’re easier to net and redirect.

“So this year it sounds like we rescued somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 fish. And historically, that sounds like about the typical number that we’ll get in any given year,” said Deschutes River Conservancy Project Manager Jacob Kimiecik.

This got a lot of community interest, with 70 volunteers that signed up.

